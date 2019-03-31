K12 (LRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.58

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 2264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get K12 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $124,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,816.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,300 shares of company stock worth $5,547,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in K12 by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in K12 by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in K12 by 56.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,417 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in K12 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 257,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in K12 by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “K12 (LRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.58” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/k12-lrn-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-34-58.html.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.