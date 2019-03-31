JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target to $125.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.01.

Shares of MSFT opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $908.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,830,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,772,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

