JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $345.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

