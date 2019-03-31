JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target to $190.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $191.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.15, for a total transaction of $994,975.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,366 shares in the company, valued at $18,128,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $23,283,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.