Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 119,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE JNJ opened at $139.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 44.01%.
Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.12.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
See Also: Back-End Load
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.