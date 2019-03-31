Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.11.

MCD stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

