John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

WDGJF stock remained flat at $$6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

