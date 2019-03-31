John Rennocks Buys 2,828 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks purchased 2,828 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,108.48 ($7,981.81).

John Rennocks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, John Rennocks purchased 2,964 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,105.84 ($7,978.36).

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 2.18 ($0.03) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

