John Brough Sells 1,500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director John Brough sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.48, for a total transaction of C$50,220.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$19.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$259.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.520796075092266 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 17th. CSFB lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

