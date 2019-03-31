John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 512,402 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after acquiring an additional 206,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,514,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $91.89 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.27. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

