JobsCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One JobsCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JobsCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $23,645.00 and $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JobsCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

JobsCoin Profile

JOBS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us . JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JobsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JobsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.