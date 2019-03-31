Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cabot Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of CBT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.50 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot by 723.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

