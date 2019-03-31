Jane Street Group LLC Sells 81,143 Shares of argenx SE – (ARGX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,143 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $124.84 on Friday. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $135.58.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on argenx from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Sells 81,143 Shares of argenx SE – (ARGX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/jane-street-group-llc-sells-81143-shares-of-argenx-se-argx.html.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.