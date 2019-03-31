Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (PXLG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000.

NYSEARCA:PXLG opened at $53.37 on Friday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

