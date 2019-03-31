Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,264 Shares of Oppenheimer International Revenue ETF (REFA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer International Revenue ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer International Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

REFA opened at $24.70 on Friday. Oppenheimer International Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

