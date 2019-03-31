Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,064 SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 39,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,646. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

