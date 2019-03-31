Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Stock

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/jackson-hole-capital-partners-llc-invests-1-15-million-in-invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-stock.html.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.