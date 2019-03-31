Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,176 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,450 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,126,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,362,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 543,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

