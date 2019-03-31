Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,744 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $25.30.
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.