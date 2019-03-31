Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,280 FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 490,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 220,262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.61 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

