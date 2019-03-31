J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.84 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 396,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

