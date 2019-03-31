J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.84 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 396,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
