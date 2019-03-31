iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,559,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 730,577 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $15.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

