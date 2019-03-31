iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $153.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

