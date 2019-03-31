iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Position Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,944,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 398,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $111.80 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

