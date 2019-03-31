iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz-shares-sold-by-pacific-edge-advisors-llc.html.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.