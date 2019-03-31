iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Short Interest Down 78.2% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,381 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 789,752 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

