iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/ishares-morningstar-large-cap-growth-etf-jke-shares-bought-by-global-retirement-partners-llc.html.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.