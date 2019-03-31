iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3537 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

