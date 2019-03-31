iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30,520.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11,677.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,348,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,856 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 784,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $29.36 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

