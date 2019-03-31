iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,233 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.95% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $661,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 442,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $106.67 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $107.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1991 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

