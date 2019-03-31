Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.49% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE IRS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

