Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $268,717.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $1,683,266. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,917. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

