IQ.cash Hits Market Cap of $9,716.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. IQ.cash has a market cap of $9,716.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00422795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.01584722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00240082 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.