IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $26.69 million and $1.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.29 or 0.17249216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00062002 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011471 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,040,005 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, Bgogo, Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

