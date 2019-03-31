Investors Sell Honeywell International (HON) on Strength (HON)

Investors sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading on Friday. $56.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.89 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Honeywell International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $158.92

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 71.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 790,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,466,000 after buying an additional 329,741 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 869,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,651,000 after buying an additional 159,511 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

