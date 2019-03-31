Investors Buy SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $56.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.00 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $51.34

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,254,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,644 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Waterstone Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,080,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

