Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $91.42 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

