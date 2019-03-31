InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Receives $76.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE INXN opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.89. InterXion has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 723.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.
