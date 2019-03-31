InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Receives $76.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE INXN opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.89. InterXion has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.12.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). InterXion had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 723.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

