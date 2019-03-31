INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKTSY. ValuEngine downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $62.25 on Friday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

