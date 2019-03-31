International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $32,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,718,000 after buying an additional 2,277,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.38 per share, with a total value of $6,722,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 503,510 shares of company stock worth $66,872,526. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $128.79 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

