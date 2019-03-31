International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.39. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

IFF stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,642 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,816,111.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,422,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 503,510 shares of company stock valued at $66,872,526 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

