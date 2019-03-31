Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $34,352.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $196,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,729 shares of company stock worth $4,095,850 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,448,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 575,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

