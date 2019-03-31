Intelsat (I) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intelsat from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

I stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

