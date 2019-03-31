Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Integer by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

