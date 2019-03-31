Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) will report sales of $13.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $10.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $68.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.97 million, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $96.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Joyce Erony sold 289,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $15,598,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,054 shares of company stock worth $44,040,454 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 89.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 617,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 481.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSP traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 211,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,247. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

