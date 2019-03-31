Insider Selling: Novartis AG (NVS) Major Shareholder Sells $83,504.90 in Stock

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 88,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $83,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 177,762 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $179,539.62.

On Friday, March 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $84,096.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $281,404.56.

Novartis stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.8646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,650 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7,454.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,945,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,764,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

