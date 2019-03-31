Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (MASI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Steven Barker sold 5,877 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $764,010.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

