Insider Selling: 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLWS stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

