Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) CEO Acquires $22,100.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,056,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,473.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RVP opened at $0.64 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Retractable Technologies worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

