Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Director Purchases $394,740.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $87,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYCB opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 23.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,015,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,691,000 after buying an additional 2,960,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,968,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,632,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 1,454,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

